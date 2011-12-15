APD receives grant for new tracking system

WALB

The Albany Police Department wants to help families caring for people Alzheimer’s, dementia or autism make sure their loved ones stay safe.

The department is getting a grant to pay for monitoring systems to help keep track of people who suffer from those kind of cognitive conditions.

“In search and rescue efforts we want to try to minimize the probability of somebody being hurt or injured or lost for any extended period of time so obviously something like this is going to benefit us and it’s going to benefit families,” said Albany Police Planning and Research Manager Sonya Johnson.

