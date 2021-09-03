Ariz. PD gets 2 new police vehicles from grant

By SignalsAZ.com Staff

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Thanks to a $130,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department is adding two 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T vehicles to its patrol fleet. The vehicles will be specifically assigned to aggressively enforce hazardous driving on our roadways.

These vehicles will be assigned to officers in the traffic unit for daily enforcement and collision response, as well as being used for special details such as speed enforcement, bicycle/pedestrian safety and impaired driving enforcement.

Prescott Valley streets have seen increased traffic including an increase in aggressive driving and excessive speed citations. There has also been an increase of citizens reporting reckless drivers to our dispatch center. Excessive speed citations have increased by 290% over 2019.

