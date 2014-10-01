Ark. grant will help department’s cops connect with kids

By Erin Spandorf

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Elementary school children spent time and developed relationships with Springdale police officers during a summer program. A new grant could help the Police Department further those efforts.

Department officials learned Monday they are receiving a $563,094 Community Oriented Policing Services grant, said Kathy O’Kelley, police chief. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The money will pay for seven more police officers for three years, O’Kelley said. Officials plan to select seven experienced officers to become neighborhood officers based out of elementary schools in the Springdale School District. Replacement officers will be hired after a test Nov. 1.

