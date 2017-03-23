Big Brothers Big Sisters receives $20K grant for police, youth mentor program

By Becca Mann

Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands will receive a three-year grant from the WellCare Community Foundation to support a program that encourages good relationships between youths and police officers.

The Omaha area will receive $20,000 for the “Bigs in Blue” program, according to Nichole Turgeon, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands. The grants will be issued annually over three years.

The “Bigs in Blue” program recruits local law enforcement officers to participate as mentors to youth. Other cities receiving grants for the “Bigs in Blue” program include Chicago; New York; Louisville, Kentucky; and Orlando, Florida.

