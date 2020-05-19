Calif. city gets $235K COVID-19 grant

Joe Szydlowski

Salinas Californian

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas will be receiving a $235,764 public safety grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, the agency announced Thursday.

The grant to Salinas is one of a series of COVID-19 grants in the Northern District of California totaling $7 million, Anderson said in a press release. The money comes from recently passed stimulus legislation and can be used on hiring, personal protective equipment costs, overtime and other areas.

“First responders continue to work hard to keep the public safe at this time,” said U.S. Attorney David Anderson. “They deserve not just our admiration and appreciation, but also our support.”

