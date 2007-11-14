Calif. dept. awarded $450,000 grant for traffic enforcement

The Vallejo Times Herald

NAPA, Calif. — The Office of Traffic Safety awarded the Napa Police Department a $451,432 grant, city officials announced Friday.

The grant will be used to fund operations targeting those driving under the influence or with a suspended license, as well as red light, speed limit and seatbelt violators.

“We are very fortunate to receive this funding from the Office of Traffic Safety,’ Napa Police Chief Rich Melton said in a prepared statement. “Resources will be directed at enforcement efforts which have proven to be effective in reducing the number of collisions, injuries and deaths.’

In addition, the grant will provide funds needed to hire an additional officer who will be assigned specifically to traffic enforcement for two years. Funding with also enable the police department to obtain vehicle speed feedback signs, radar and ranging speed enforcement guns, preliminary alcohol screening devices and electronic citation devices.

Copyright 2007 Vallejo Times Herald