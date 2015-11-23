Calif. police receive funding for traffic enforcement

Ventura County Star

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department has received a $275,000 grant for a special enforcement program to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries, officials said.

Activities funded by the grant will include educational presentations, DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols, motorcycle and distracted driving enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and seat belt and child safety seat programs.

New efforts will include identifying known DUI offenders and staking out areas to catch them with suspended or revoked licenses.

