Colo. PD to enhance operations, increase officer safety with grant money

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The Fort Morgan Police Department is set to receive two Justice Federal Assistance grants totaling $45,115. The two grants will help fund equipment that will enhance the operations of the police department, as well as to increase the safety of the officers.

The first grant, totaling $26,500 is to be used for technical assistance equipment in the form of a telephone system to safely resolve crisis situations when a suspect is barricaded in a home or another building.

The second grant, totaling $18,615, will be used for “crime lights,” which is a piece of advanced crime scene investigation equipment. Crime lights are a portable light source that emit light at different wavelengths and allow certain evidence items such as hairs, fibers, fluids and fingerprints to become visible, and in some cases, fluorescent.

