Colo. police department gets grant to combat DUI drivers

By Ryan Severance

The Pueblo Chieftain

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department will receive a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation of about $15,000, which will allow the department to increase its efforts in DUI enforcement.

Pueblo City Council approved and accepted what’s called the “high visibility enforcement” grant at its meeting on Monday night.

Police said a continued enforcement presence is necessary to have a lasting impact on DUI problems. The grant will provide funds to dedicate full-time officers to traffic enforcement, essentially paying the overtime costs for the additional manpower.

Full Story: Pueblo Police Department gets grant to combat DUI drivers