Colo. police receive grant to counter violent extremism

Homeland Preparedness News

DENVER — Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) recently announced that the Denver Police Department will receive a $240,000 Countering Violent Extremism Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the exclusive use of training and engagement.

The grant is part of an effort by DHS for activities that include intervention, developing resilience, challenging the narrative, and building capacity for local governments, universities, and non-profit organizations. The cities of Boston, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Houston also received similar grants.

“Whether it’s radical Islamic extremists or homegrown domestic terror groups trying to do us harm, our police officers must be properly trained to prevent an attack,” Gardner said. “I’m pleased the Department of Homeland Security has provided the Denver Police Department with these critical funds because it is our local law enforcement officers who know how to best keep our communities safe. The Denver Police Department has my full support, and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure Colorado law enforcement has the necessary tools to combat terrorism and root out violent extremists.”

Read more: Denver Police Department to receive $240,000 grant to counter violent extremism