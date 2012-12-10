Conn. police department will run seat belt enforcement effort with grant money

The Norwich Bulletin

Montville, Conn. — Montville town police will use a $3,000 grant to run a two-week seat belt enforcement effort, the department announced this morning.

The additional enforcement, which began Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 16, targets seat belt use specifically, but also drunken driving, speeding and all motor vehicle violations. The town will conduct seat belt checkpoints and add extra patrols throughout town during over the coming days, with specific seat belt enforcement between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The town police department received the grant from the state Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Division. The seat belt enforcement push is one being undertaken by 13,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, the department said in a release.

Full Story: Montville police use $3K grant to enforce seat belt use