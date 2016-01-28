Cops in Mass. city getting staffing boost from state

By Marc Larocque

Enterprise News

BROCKTON, Mass. — As the city deals with the scourge of gun violence and the heroin epidemic, the Brockton police and fire departments received a a total of $450,000 in state grants to address gaps in staffing, according to an announcement on Tuesday from Brockton’s three state legislators.

The Brockton Police Department will receive a $350,000 grant and the Brockton Fire Department will receive a $100,000 grant, coming from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety, in order to help address police and fire department staffing.

Public safety remains the top concern among residents of Brockton, said state Rep. Michelle DuBois, a Democrat representing the 10th Plymouth District. A surge and gun violence and heroin overdoses both took place recently in Brockton, including a shooting incident that seriously wounded a high school student standing in the kitchen of his home.

