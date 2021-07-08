COPS Office community policing de-escalation training grant open for applications

By Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office)

WASHINGTON — The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) would like to remind you that the Community Policing Development (CPD) De-Escalation Training Solicitation is open and accepting applications. The two subcategories include:

The De-Escalation Regional Training Centers subcategory is designed to support the creation and delivery of national level de-escalation training efforts. Applicant eligibility is limited to institutions of higher education.

The De-Escalation State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement Agency Grants subcategory supports state and local law enforcement agencies' efforts to build and maintain their officers' de-escalation proficiency. Applicant eligibility is limited to state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies.

This is a two-step application process with the Grants.gov application deadline on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:59 p.m. EDT and the JustGrants application deadline on Thursday, July 22 at 7:59 p.m. EDT. For more information, please visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/de-escalation.

Full story: Community Policing Development (CPD) De-Escalation Training Solicitation