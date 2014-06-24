Funding gets Pa. police closer to new body armor

By Mark Hofmann

Daily Courier

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The Connellsville Police Department is closer in reaching its goal to raise enough money to receive a matching grant for new bulletproof vests.

On Monday, the department received a check for $250 from the Connellsville Elks Lodge #503 and $250 from the Elks Past Exalted Ruler Association.

In April, the department entered its application with the Bulletproof Vest Partnership through the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program (OJP) to apply for specialized vests to be custom-designed to fit each officer.

