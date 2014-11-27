Funding will add 27 new cops to NJ department

By Jenna Pizzi

Times of Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. — Trenton city council voted Tuesday to accept a preliminary municipal budget that includes money to hire more police officers and firefighters.

After a brief presentation by the administration, council voted to accept the budget and now it will be up to council members to make edits before the final budget is approved.

As introduced, the budget includes the addition of 27 new police officers and 8 new firefighters, most of which will be funded through federal grant dollars the city has received. The federal COPS grant funds 75 percent of entry-level salary and benefits for 12 police officers to rejoin the force for three years.

