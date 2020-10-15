Ga. PD receives $430K in grants for targeted violence, terrorism prevention

By Cody Thomas

SAVANNAH, Ga. — $430,000 is how much the Chatham County Police Dept. received from the Dept. of Homeland Security for targeted violence and terrorism prevention.

Chief Jeff Hadley said with recent shootings in our area, this money will help establish threat assessment teams for mass violence situations, but that’s not all.

In addition to the $430,000, the department also received $85,000 from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to aid with the Chatham County S.W.A.T. unit that was formed in 2018.

