Grant assists police in fight against distracted driving

By Michelle Conerly

Pacific Daily News

GUAM — Guam, along with seven states, recently received federal grant money to promote and enforce laws against distracted driving. Guam’s grant was more than $150,000.

On July 6, 2012, President Barack Obama signed Public Law 112-141, or the “Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act,” which authorizes the Secretary of Transportation to provide incentive grants to states that enact and enforce laws prohibiting distracted driving.

Since then, there has been a push by the federal government to enforce laws prohibiting distracted driving, one element of that effort being the Department of Transportation’s Distracted Driving Grant Program.

