Grant from Walmart helps Minn. PD replace interview room technology

By Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A $4,500 grant from Walmart in Crookston will help the interview room at the Crookston Police Department get back up and running after its recording system suddenly failed a few weeks ago.

The grant will help get the room back to functioning at a basic, minimum level, CPD Chief Paul Biermaier says, but that the new equipment will also make it possible to add enhancements with additional cameras and data storage. He estimates the Walmart grant will cover more than half the cost it will take to get the interview room system running the way the CPD wants it to.

The Crookston City Council this week formally accepted the grant from Walmart, which also covers installation and training.

