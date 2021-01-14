Grant funding supports 7 NH police programs

By Julie Huss

The Eagle-Tribune

DERRY, N.H. — At a meeting on Jan. 5, councilors unanimously said yes to accepting grant money from the New Hampshire Highway Safety Agency to support seven police programs including speed enforcement patrols; DUI enforcement patrols; distracted driving patrols; pedestrian/bicycle patrols; Join the N.H. Clique program patrols; Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program patrols, and patrols for the U Drive, U Text, U Pay program.

The grant money for the seven programs totals $31,199 according to police Chief Edward Garone.

The town will be responsible for in-kind cost matches for the seven patrol grants, totaling $7,799.75. Those costs are soft match costs and already budgeted for administering the grants, prosecuting any cases resulting from the enforcement efforts and any equipment costs associated with conducting the patrols, including vehicle and fuel costs, according to a report.

Full story: Grant funding supports seven police programs