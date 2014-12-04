Grant will fund body cams for Kan. PD

By Stan Finger

The Wichita Eagle

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police officials will use grant dollars and money seized in drug arrests to buy nearly 450 body cameras – and may ground the police helicopter to pay for ongoing costs of managing the cameras.

Interim Police Chief Nelson Mosley said Wednesday that buying 444 body cameras will cost an estimated $577,000, with another $350,000 for docking stations, equipment and connectivity costs.

City Manager Robert Layton said last month the money to outfit every police officer with a body camera by the end of 2015 would have to come from the current budget, requiring a series of cuts to free up revenue.

Full Story: Wichita police: Grants, drug seizure funds to pay for body cameras