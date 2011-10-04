Grant will help Ore. town hire police officers

By Mara Stine

Portland Tribune

GRESHAM, Ore. — Three additional police officers will be joining the ranks of the Gresham Police Department thanks to a federal grant.

The $879,000 grant awarded to Gresham police is part of $243 million in grants given to 238 law enforcement agencies across the nation through the Community Oriented Police Services Hiring Recovery Program, said Laura Shepard, city spokeswoman.

It allows the Gresham Police Department to hire three additional officers with no local matching funds required.

Read the full story