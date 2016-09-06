Grant will provide Ind. patrol cars with gasoline until 2019

By Carrie Napoleon

Chicago Tribune

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation and Northwest Regional Planning Commission will continue to pay for E-85 fuel used by the Crown Point Police Department.

Police Chief Pete Land said the department has secured another $96,000 in grant funds from the two agencies that can be used toward the purchase of alternative fuels for its vehicles. Under the terms of the grant, which is aimed at improving air quality in Northwest Indiana by reducing vehicle emissions, the city will be reimbursed for its E-85 fuel until the funding runs out.

“The additional grant award will allow the police department to save the city almost $300,000 in fuel purchases over the lifespan of the two grants,” Land said.

