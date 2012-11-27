Highway safety grant funding allowed extra patrol for Thanksgiving commute

US State News

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Troopers throughout the state made their presence known this Thanksgiving weekend with initiatives and additional patrols which yielded significant results.

The Maryland State Police conducted traffic and criminal enforcement initiatives throughout the state during the busiest travel time of the year. During the Thanksgiving weekend, all 22 state police barracks made their presence known as troopers made numerous traffic stops focusing on impaired or distracted drivers, aggressive and speeding motorist, as well as those who were not properly seat belted or refused to put children in safety seats.

Theses efforts resulted in over 8,900 vehicles being stopped by troopers. There were 96 motorists arrested for driving under the influence. Fifty-six people were arrested for drug violations and 133 were arrested for various other criminal violations. Troopers recovered three guns during traffic stops. Additional initiatives will continue through the holiday season.

The Maryland State Police continue to encourage motorists to plan ahead, be courteous and be patient while traveling. Always reduce as many distractions as possible when driving. If you find yourself impaired, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation. If you see a driver you think is impaired or driving their vehicle in an unsafe manner, keep a safe distance and contact law enforcement.

The additional State Police patrols are in support of the Maryland Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiatives to reduce crashes on the roadways. The overtime funding for additional patrols was provided by grants from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

