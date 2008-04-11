Homeland security funding remains robust for 2008

In a reflection of its continued status as a national priority homeland security funding increased for the sixth straight year under the 2008 fiscal year appropriations bill.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 23, 2008—In a reflection of its continued status as a national priority and a still-expanding investment, homeland security funding increased for the sixth straight year under the 2008 fiscal year appropriations bill signed by President George Bush on Dec. 26, 2007.

The $38.7 billion DHS budget for fiscal 2008, up roughly 9 percent more than fiscal 2007 (including emergency funds to beef up the US Border Patrol), provides increases for a wide variety of homeland security programs.

In its final bill, Congress boosted homeland security grant spending to $4.1 billion, $1.8 billion above the initial request and $693 million above 2007. Port Security Grants were funded at $400 million, $190 million above 2007, among other programs that strengthen cargo screening, explosives detection and border security.

