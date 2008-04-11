REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Homeland security funding remains robust for 2008

April 11, 2008 09:14 AM • 
Michael Paddock

In a reflection of its continued status as a national priority homeland security funding increased for the sixth straight year under the 2008 fiscal year appropriations bill.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 23, 2008—In a reflection of its continued status as a national priority and a still-expanding investment, homeland security funding increased for the sixth straight year under the 2008 fiscal year appropriations bill signed by President George Bush on Dec. 26, 2007.

The $38.7 billion DHS budget for fiscal 2008, up roughly 9 percent more than fiscal 2007 (including emergency funds to beef up the US Border Patrol), provides increases for a wide variety of homeland security programs.

In its final bill, Congress boosted homeland security grant spending to $4.1 billion, $1.8 billion above the initial request and $693 million above 2007. Port Security Grants were funded at $400 million, $190 million above 2007, among other programs that strengthen cargo screening, explosives detection and border security.

Michael Paddock

Michael Paddock serves both as Chief Executive Officer of Grants Office, a national grant development services firm, and as Grants Columnist for the award-winning HSToday magazine. In his role at Grants Office, Mr. Paddock consults with dozens of state and local governments and international agencies on homeland security funding. He contributes regularly to a wide range of publications, and he is a featured speaker at many national conferences specializing in homeland security. Mr. Paddock served from 1996-2001 on the US Interagency Electronic Grants Committee and co-founded the New York State E-grants Project in 1999. His article “Funding the First 72 Hours” was recently accepted as a reference within the National Blueprint for Secure Communities, a joint project of the National Council on Readiness and Preparedness and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.