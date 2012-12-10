Huntington Beach police awarded grant to fund a year-long series of DUI checkpoints

By Kaitlyn Bracken

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Police Department will tackle impaired drivers on city roads with almost monthly DUI checkpoints, starting this month, in an effort to decrease traffic injuries and fatalities.

The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded the department a $107,500 grant to fund a yearlong series of 11 DUI checkpoints.

Each year, the state agency compiles a report of traffic collision statistics, grouping cities according to their population. In the most recent report, Huntington Beach ranked among the five worst cities for alcohol-related collisions among 53 cities with populations between 100,001-250,000, Huntington Beach Police Chief Ken Small said.

