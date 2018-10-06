La. law enforcement agencies receive $2.5M DOJ grant

By Nick Gremillion

WAFB9

BATON ROUGE, La. — The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a grant of $2.5 million to several state and Baton Rouge-area law enforcement agencies to support crime reduction efforts and enhance safety for officers.

U.S. Attorney Brand J. Fremin said the money would be divided among the Louisiana Department of Justice, Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Denham Springs Police Department, the New Roads Police Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The grant is part of the DOJ’s National Public Safety Partnership initiative, which allows local jurisdictions to receive consultation and resources from federal law enforcement agencies.

