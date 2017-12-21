Maine councilors approve grants for patrols, body cameras

By Jen Lynds

The County

HOULTON, Maine — Town councilors on Monday evening approved several grants that will benefit both the police department and security in the community as a whole.

During a brief meeting, councilors approved a $4,869 Operation Stonegarden Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The money will go to the Houlton Police Department and will be used for patrols that will be conducted jointly by both local and federal officers.

Councilors also approved a $2,000 grant from the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency to buy body cameras for the police department.

