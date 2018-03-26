Maine PD receives Naloxone grant

Journal Tribune

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Kennebunk Police Department has been awarded a product grant by the Kaléo Pharmaceutical Company and will receive Naloxone auto-injectors to assist in preventing opioid overdose deaths.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is the life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.

“Our officers have been trained and currently carry Naloxone, but this grant will allow us to expand our reach and equip members of our community to respond in an emergency,” Kennebunk Police Chief Bob MacKenzie said.

