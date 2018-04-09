Maine police department receives safety grant

Keep Me Current News

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police have recieved more than $7,500 in state funding to keep drivers safer behind the wheel and pedestrians safer in the crosswalks.

The pedestrian safety grant money will be used for crosswalk enforcement across the city between May and August. Downtown will be a particular focus because, according to Westbrook Police Department Captain Steven Goldberg, that is where police “see the most issue with motorists not yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk.”

The Maine Department of Transportation reports between 2013 and 2017, there were 27 pedestrian accidents in Westbrook, including 23 that resulted in injury and two that were fatal (both last year).

Full Story: Westbrook police receive safety grant