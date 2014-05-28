Maine police get $6K for ATV patrols

By Terry Karkos

River Valley Sun Journal

DIXFIELD, Maine — Thanks to a $6,000 grant received this month, local police will increase contacts with ATV riders from now through the end of July, Lt. Jeff Howe said Thursday morning.

Officers have been issuing warnings to get people used to the idea that driving ATVs or dirt bikes around town has been illegal since 2012 when voters approved a new ATV ordinance. Now they will be targeting ATV access routes in Dixfield.

“We will be issuing a lot of summonses soon,” Howe said. “This weekend, we will be taking stricter action. Nonresidents cannot operate on a public way. The only way they can be here legally is to be on the ATV Access Route.”

Full Story: Dixfield gets grant for ATV patrols