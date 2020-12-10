Mass. PD awarded almost $31K in grants for traffic enforcement

By David Linton

The Sun Chronicle

FOXBORO, Mass. — The police department has been awarded two grants totaling almost $31,000 for traffic enforcement, Police Chief Michael Grace said Tuesday.

The grants will be used to purchase four digital signs that not only warn drivers about their speed but collect data that better allows police to find out where and when to conduct traffic patrols, according to Lt. John Chamberlin, who applied for the grants.

The police department will now have six digital signs that attach to utility poles. The signs collect data such as the speed of a vehicle, the time of day and the number of vehicles.

