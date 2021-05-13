Mass. PD gets $25K in grant funding for traffic enforcement

By Laura Hayes, Contributing Writer

Community Advocate

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — On the side of the road on Holman Street in Shrewsbury is a portable radar sign telling drivers how fast they’re going.

According to Anderson, the department received $25,000 for enforcement and equipment through the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which is funded through the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

With the equipment portion of the grant funds, the Shrewsbury police were able to purchase two hand-held radar units, which will be used on local roads and during lake patrols. They also bought one radar sign, which will be able to be moved throughout Shrewsbury.

