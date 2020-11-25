Mass. PD gets $36,000 grant for traffic safety, justice program
Cohasset Police received $12,000 for traffic safety and $24,000 from a JAG program
By Matthew Reid
John Guilfoil Public Relations
COHASSET, Mass. — Chief William Quigley is pleased to announce that the Cohasset Police Department has been awarded more than $36,000 in federal grant funds allocated by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR).
The Cohasset Police Department received a $11,973 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a $24,041.76 grant from the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
The grants were part of $7.8 million in funding that the Baker-Polito Administration allocated yesterday to provide access to equipment and strengthen training, crime prevention and enforcement initiatives across the Commonwealth.
