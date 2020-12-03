Mass. PD receives $24K grant for traffic safety

By Leah Comins

John Guilfoil Public Relations

DEDHAM, Mass. — Chief Michael D’Entremont is pleased to announce that the Dedham Police Department has been awarded $24,991 in federal grant funds allocated by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR).

The Dedham Police Department received a $24,991 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The funds from this grant will be used to purchase two pole-mounted speed display signs. These signs will be placed along roadways which may be identified as experiencing a high concentration of vehicle crashes as well as roadways with frequent speeding concerns. In addition, the grant funds will be put toward traffic enforcement patrols throughout the year.

The grants were part of $7.8 million in funding that the Baker-Polito Administration allocated yesterday to provide access to equipment and strengthen training, crime prevention and enforcement initiatives across the Commonwealth.

Full story: Dedham Police Department receives $24,991 in grant funds