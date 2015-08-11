Mass. police departments receive $1.9M for mental health training

Taunton Daily Gazette

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Mental Health announced Aug. 5 that Taunton will be among 13 police departments to share a total of $1.9 million in grant funding to implement Crisis Intervention Team training and Jail Diversion programs.

The departments of Arlington, Bedford, Boston, Brockton, Danvers, Fitchburg, Marlborough, Somerville, Taunton, Wakefield, Waltham, Watertown and Worcester were selected to receive the funds over the next three years. The grants allow existing programs to continue as well as expand the number of law enforcement agencies developing jail diversion programs which strive to provide treatment instead of incarceration for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

“Intervention training for our local police departments will help individuals with mental health issues find appropriate care,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “We are proud these grants will offer the assistance, skills and resources for local law enforcement to identify those in need of mental health or substance abuse care and seek out appropriate treatment services.”

Full story: Taunton Police Department to receive state grant for mental health crisis intervention training