Mass. police, fire departments receive IT grant

Wicked Local Georgetown

GEORGETOWN The Georgetown police and fire departments have received a $69,000 grant that will enable them to better share information and enhance their quality of service to the community.

The grant, awarded through the state’s Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology Grant Program, will provide the departments with the funding they need to transition toward a shared incident reporting software.

Following the upgrade, the departments will have an integrated software platform that will give both agencies access to the same information regarding building layouts, target hazards and infrastructure that is essential when responding to calls.

Full story: Georgetown police, fire departments receive IT grant