Mass. police receive $357K staffing grant

By Gayla Cawley

ItemLive

LYNN, Mass. — The Lynn Police Department will receive $357,133 in state funding under the Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant (MUNI), to help maintain their public safety and emergency response services, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced.

“The members of the Lynn Police Department risk their lives every day in the line of duty to keep our community safe, Sen. Thomas M. McGee said in a statement. “I would like to thank my colleagues in the Legislature for their continued support of this grant program and I would like to thank the Lynn Police Department for their service. This grant program has been, and will continue to be, an annual budgetary priority of mine, so I am pleased to see that Lynn will be receiving this funding.”

Ten municipalities were eligible to apply for funding this year. All submitted applications on behalf of their police departments, while five also requested funding for their fire departments. The funds can be used to restore, retain or hire police and fire personnel, or for overtime, if needed, to provide adequate shift coverage to maintain appropriate staffing levels, according to a release.

