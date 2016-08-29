Md. governor announces law enforcement grant

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $500,000 grant to local law enforcement agencies to protect children traveling on school buses.

The grants will be used to pay for overtime for police officers who patrol streets when school buses are on the road, and for public education programs to inform the driving public about Maryland’s law requiring drivers to stop when a school bus has stopped to pick up or drop passengers.

A one-day survey completed by the Maryland Department of Education last April found 4,334 instances when drivers illegally drove past school buses.

