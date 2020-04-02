Mich. department gets grant for bullet-resistant vests

Brandon Schreur

The Daily News

STANTON, Mich. — A grant for new bulletproof vests will continue to ensure the safety of officers on the Stanton Police Department.

The Police Department received the news from the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BPV) that they were awarded a $1,734.24 grant to purchase new bulletproof vests. Officer Destinee Bryce said due to those funds, the Police Department could purchase new vests for all their officers.

“You go in, tell them how many officers you roughly have in your department and then you receive a quote from any place in the state of Michigan or other states for the kind of vest that you want,” she explained. “You get to tell them what kind of vest you want and where you want to buy it from.”

