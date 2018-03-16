Mo. police receive grant to combat opioid overdoses

By Sydnie Holzfaster

LQTV

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Police Department will soon be able to provide emergency medical assistance to people who have overdosed on opioid painkillers. Thanks to a Missouri grant, police will now be outfitted with the emergency drug Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse the deadly effects of an opioid overdose.

Police said with the growing opioid epidemic growing nationwide, drug training is vital for the safety of citizens and patrol officers.

The overdose medication comes in a portable holster that will be carried by officers in the field to reverse damages to the central nervous system of a person who has overdosed.

Full Story: St. Joseph Police Recieve Grant to Combat Opioid Overdose