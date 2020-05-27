Neb. sheriff’s office receives grant for in-car camera

Fremont Tribune

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Office to purchase one in-car camera system.

“In-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days. The industry is becoming more technologically sophisticated and this will help improve both highway and law enforcement safety,” Bill Kovarik, interim administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office said in a press release.

The NDOT-HSO has utilized this funding primarily to aid local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers. The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $3,500.

Full story: Sheriff’s office receives grant for in-car camera