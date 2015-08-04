NJ police eligible for $2.5M in grants for body cams

By Philip Sean Curran

Central Jersey

PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton police and other law enforcement departments in New Jersey are eligible for grants to buy body cameras for their officers through a program the state attorney general announced Tuesday.

Using funds from criminal forfeiture, the state will make $2.5 million available to all 21 counties in unequal amounts based on their population.

Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said departments would have to submit a letter of interest that they want a grant. Cameras cost anywhere from $800 to $1,200 each.

