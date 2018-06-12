NM police department awarded crisis intervention team grant

Alamogordo Daily News

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — The Alamogordo Police Department is one of four pilot sites nationwide, that was recently awarded a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to establish a Crisis Intervention Training model.

The Crisis Intervention Team grant is part of BJA’s VALOR program (Preventing Violence Against Law Enforcement and Ensuring Officer Resilience and Survivability) and is endorsed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police , the International Crisis Intervention Team, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

APD competed against many larger agencies and was selected because of the hard work from the city’s Grant Coordinator, Deborah Osborne, President of NAMI New Mexico Kimmie Jordan and from the level of commitment and support from the city and county’s mental health providers.

Full Story: APD awarded Crisis Intervention Team Grant