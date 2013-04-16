NRA awards Texas department with grant

The Vindicator

LIBERTY, Texas — The Liberty Police Department was awarded a grant by the National Rifle Association Foundation (NRA) for $7564.75 to purchase patrol rifles and related equipment and ammunition.

This is a nationwide program offered by NRA Foundation to assist law enforcement agencies in purchasing weapons necessary to provide adequate protection for officers and their communities.

With this grant the Liberty Police Department has purchased 5 AR-15 Bushmasters, with collapsible stocks, Eotech Red Dot sights, 2-30 round magazines each, sling and waterproof carrying case. Each of these units is worth approximately $1000.00.

