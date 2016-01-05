NY 911 services receive $10M in state grants

By Mark Boshnack

The Daily Star

ONEONTA, N.Y. — Area county 911 dispatch operations will receive a portion of the the $10 million in Public Safety Answering Points operations grants announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

The funding, administered by the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will support 57 counties and New York City in improving 911 response and emergency dispatching, according to a media release.

“With these investments, we’re helping to ensure our first responders have resources they need and access to the most up-to-date technology available in order to better respond to New Yorkers in their moment of need,” Cuomo said in the release.

Full Story: Local 911 services receive state grants