NY police receive grant to fingerprint children

JOHNSTOWN — The city Police Department has received a $6,000 state grant for crime prevention involving the fingerprinting of children.

Police Chief Mark Gifford announced the grant during the Common Council’s 2016 budget workshop Monday night at City Hall.

According to the DCJS website, funding is offered through Operation Safe Child, which was created in 2005 to promote child safety. Operation Safe Child was eventually expanded into a multipronged campaign that provides parents and guardians with tools to promote child safety, the site says.

