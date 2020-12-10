Ohio city hiring additional police officers using grant funding

By Eric Poston

Akron.com

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron plans to hire 12 new police officers focused on enhancing community connections and reducing gun violence in neighborhoods.

During the Dec. 7 Akron City Council meeting, legislation was introduced to accept funds through the Community Oriented Policing (COPS) Hiring Grant.

According to city officials, the officers will be specifically focused on intercepting gun violence, increasing coordination with partner agencies and engaging directly with businesses, residents and community groups to better understand neighborhood needs.

Full story: Akron hiring additional police officers using grant funding