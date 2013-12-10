Okla. police invest in body cameras through grant

By Chris Hicks

Herald Staff Writer

SAPULPA, Okla. — On Monday night, the Sapulpa City Council approved the Sapulpa Police Department’s plans to purchase 33 body cameras for use in the field.

“The City of Sapulpa has received a Justice Assistance Grant award notice in the amount of $9,867. This is a 100 percent funded grant which requires no city match,” said Finance Director Pam Vann.

The use of cameras, which started with “Dash Cams” on the dashboards of cruisers, has increased within the last five years.

