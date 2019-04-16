Pa. bill creates police grants for drug-detecting devices

The Times

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb has reintroduced legislation creating a grant program to help police obtain portable, chemical-screening devices that can be used to detect the dangerous drug fentanyl.

Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon, along with U.S. Reps. David Joyce, R-Ohio, and David Trone, D-Md., introduced the Providing Officers With Electronic Resources Act on April 3. Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, and Joyce, a former Geauga County prosecutor, introduced similar legislation in the House last year.

“The opioid crisis is affecting communities across our region and the country. We need to make sure our local law-enforcement officers are armed with the right tools to stay safe and do their jobs effectively,” Lamb said in a joint statement.

Full story: Lamb bill creates police grants for drug-detecting devices