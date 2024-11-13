Private funding for public safety: Know where to look for grants

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

While government programs are the primary source of grant funding for law enforcement, it is possible for police departments to obtain financial support from private family and corporate foundations. The process to identify and apply for foundation grants differs from that of government grant programs. Agencies should utilize particular strategies to approach private foundations, and department personnel will need to sharpen and expand their grant writing skills.

As a professional grant writer, I have secured numerous private and corporate foundation grants for law enforcement agencies. Experience, trial and error, and a little bit of luck made possible my success. You can employ my hard-won lessons to earn additional funding for your agency and count among your achievements winning private funding for public safety.

Understand the different types of private funding sources

Private funding sources fall into three main categories: Corporate Foundations, Family Foundations, and Community Foundations. Each of these has different motivations and exhibits specific giving strategies and practices. Before approaching a foundation for funding, you should understand which type of entity you are dealing with. The following are summaries of the characteristics of each type of foundation, along with some specific examples of private funding sources that actually provide money to law enforcement agencies.

Corporate foundations

Corporate foundations exist as the charitable arms of for-profit businesses. They are private foundations that follow the same rules as all other private foundations, but they receive their grant-making funds from the contributions of profit-making businesses. According to the CauseIQ, there are more than 3,300 corporate foundations in the United States with more than $1.9 billion in assets.

Corporate foundations are closely tied with the business interests and consumer populations of their sponsoring companies. This means that if you are looking for money to start a K9 program in your department, you might find a funding source in dog food company’s foundation. Likewise, your program to reduce violence against women might look for funding from the Avon Foundation, whose mission is to improve women’s lives.

Many corporate foundations give grant funding to law enforcement, security, and public safety programs. The following foundations make grants on a national level:

In addition to corporate foundations that give throughout the United States, you will probably find foundations that serve your region in particular. Some national chains, in addition to their corporate foundations that serve the entire country, permit individual stores to award smaller grants within the community. Speak with the manager of your local stores about the possibility of providing this type of funding for your program. You could also speak with local small businesses owners who may be able to donate money or supplies/services to improve public safety in the community.

Community foundations

Community foundations are public charities that seek to improve the quality of life in a specific geographic area. They are committed to helping their specific region meet local challenges and providing long-term benefit to its residents. Typically, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations pool their funds to create the community foundation. While grant-making by community foundations accounted for ten percent of total foundation giving in 2008, your department might have a better chance with a community foundation that concentrates on your service area than you would have with a corporate or family foundation that has a national scope.

According to the Council on Foundations, there are more than 900 community foundations in the United States. Here are a few examples of community foundations that list “crime/violence prevention” or “domestic violence crime and prevention” in their fields of interest for grant funding:

Family foundations

Family foundations are private foundations whose grant-making funds are provided by members of a single family. Most family foundations are run by family members who serve as trustees or directors and who play a significant role in governing and managing the foundation.

There are over 40,000 family foundations in the United States, which gave $21.3 billion in grants in 2011. Giving by family foundations accounts for over 60 percent of total private foundation grant-making in the United States, so it is wise to pay attention to this category of private funding sources. Chances are your department and/or program idea will fit the funding priorities of several family foundations. The following are examples of family foundations that make grants for crime prevention and public safety projects throughout the country:

Many other family foundations focus their grant making on a specific geographic area. Make it a priority to identify any private foundations that serve your service area particularly, as your chances of receiving grant funding from local foundations are greater.

This article, originally published on May 22, 2012, has been updated.